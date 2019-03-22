Woman accused of killing former boyfriend in Lexington

A woman is behind bars in connection to Lexington's first homicide of the year.

Christina Young, 22, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murdering Demetrius Gordon on Jan. 16, according to police.

Gordon was found dead in a detached garage which caught fire. Young is accused of stabbing Gordon to death and then setting his house on Radcliffe Road on fire, according to police.

"Our investigation found that the victim, Demetrius Gordon, and the suspect, Christina Young, had been involved in a romantic relationship," said Brenna Angel, Lexington Police Department.

"That relationship ended and apparently Christina Young was very upset about that. Detectives found she plotted to kill Mr. Gordon and ultimately tried to cover up the crime through the fire."

Neighbors say Gordon had lived in the home for "quite a while." Although neighbors didn't know him well, they say they never knew him to cause any trouble.

"When somebody tells you they don't want you, keep it moving and that's what she should have done," said one neighbor. "I hope they give her 199 years in prison. I hope she never gets out."

Family and friends are working to keep Gordon's memory alive and carrying him with them in a necklace.

"He didn't deserve what he got dealt," said Katie Corman, a family friend. "... Nothing's ever going to bring us peace. No matter if we go to court and the person who did it gets 20 years, that will never bring him back. Nothing will bring him back and we have to live with that."

In honor of Gordon, his family is establishing a nonprofit "to continue his community work in Kentucky." The 'Beatz by Meech Foundation' intends to serve the community in educational initiatives.

Young is facing a murder charge along with tampering with physical evidence and arson. She'll be back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.