Woman accused of robbing person who stopped to help her

A southern Kentucky woman is accused of robbing a woman who tried to help her.

Deputies say 50-year-old Rhonda Wright, of Parkers Lake, Ky., was walking in the middle of the road on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County.

Another woman stopped to help her.

While trying to help her, deputies say wright grabbed the woman by the shoulders, shook her violently, then jumped in her car and took off.

Deputies were able to catch up with Wright about two miles down the road.

They say during the drive to the jail, Wright screamed and hit her head against the protective screen in the patrol car.

She's facing several charges including robbery and disorderly conduct.