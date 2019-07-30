Woman accused of slashing men with machete in Mass. hotel brawl

A Massachusetts woman is facing criminal charges after police say she slashed three men with a machete during an altercation outside a hotel.

Allison Maitland, 34, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. (Source: WHDH/Sharon Police Department/CNN)

Allison Maitland was arraigned Monday on charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the 34-year-old woman from Hanson, Mass., attacked three men with a machete outside the Best Western hotel in Sharon around 1:30 Sunday morning.

“One of the victims was laying on a bench, essentially bleeding to death,” prosecutor Katelyn Marden told the court.

Police said the three men, who had been to a wedding earlier, were in the hotel parking lot when Maitland and her boyfriend drove up and parked nearby.

“The wedding guests had heard some noises that they described as sexual in nature coming from the defendant’s vehicle,” Marden said. “One of the individuals made a comment to the effect of, ‘Get a room.’”

Investigators said that led to angry words and a fist fight between Maitland’s boyfriend and one of the wedding guests.

Police said that’s when Maitland got out of the car with a 12-inch-long machete and attacked the three wedding guests.

“She began slashing it,” Marden said. “She did slash one of the victims in the wrist, another one in the neck. One of their wives was present and did observe the incident. She did faint due to the trauma that she was observing.”

The three men were rushed to the Boston Medical Center.

Maitland’s attorney John Guglielmi said she may have mental health issues and claims she was trying to protect her boyfriend.

“She's saying that there were multiple males kicking her boyfriend on the ground, and that she felt she needed to defend him from being killed,” Guglielmi said.

Maitland was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of a mental health evaluation. She’s due back in court on Friday.

Sean M. Perry, 25, of Hanson, has also been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WHDH via CNN. All rights reserved.