Sheriff: Woman admits to drinking pint of Brandy before crashing with child in car

A woman is behind bars after deputies say she admitted to drinking a pint of brandy before wrecking with a child in the car.

Robin Sizemore, 42, faces multiple charges.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office say she crashed her car off London Dock Road Saturday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the wreck.

Deputies say there was a strong smell of alcohol when they arrived, and that Sizemore admitted she drank a pint of E & J Brandy.

Social Services took the An 11-year-old child who was in the car to stay with family.

Sizemore is charged with driving under the influence, no driver's license and second-degree wanton endangerment.

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.