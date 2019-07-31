Woman allegedly steals dog from man having seizure

A grieving family is pleading for the safe return of their stolen dog.

The dog was with its 59-year-old owner at a 7-Eleven in Longmont, Colo., Tuesday when the owner, who had been feeling sick all day, fell and suffered a seizure. According to police, surveillance video shows that as first responders worked to save the man's life, a woman walked over and took the dog.

The man later died at the hospital. His dog remains missing, and police are calling on the alleged dognapper to do the right thing.

"The family does not know this individual and the police have not been contacted regarding his dog. Public Safety staff does not know what the purpose was in removing this dog, but we ask that you please return their dog to the Longmont Police Department," the police department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"[The family] not only lost a treasured family member but are also missing his companion."

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the suspect is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8555 and reference report 19-7137.

Copyright 2019 KKTV via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

