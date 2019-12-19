Woman and 5-year-old grandchild hit by car in Williamsburg Walmart parking lot

Whitley County's emergency manager says a woman and her 5-year-old grandchild were hit by a car in the parking lot of the Walmart in Williamsburg, Ky.

Dispatchers tell WKYT a woman was walking out one of the front doors and fell in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The dispatcher says a car didn't see her and hit her and her grandchild.

The woman and child have serious but non-life threatening injuries according to the dispatcher.

They said both were being airlifted to a hospital for broken bones.