Woman apologizes to victim's mother following 'Hot Water Challenge'

Patricia Oliver came to court Monday prepared for a preliminary hearing where evidence would be discussed about how her son was horribly burned during a sleepover on July 23.

There was another delay with the case, so the hearing didn't happen as planned. But something else happened that Oliver wasn't prepared for.

Angela Guth, charged with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment for not immediately getting help when police say Guth's son scalded Oliver's son during the internet dare, had words of remorse.

"Her lawyer approached me," Oliver said. "And she is very sorry."

Guth and Oliver got to know each other at football games as players' moms. They never dreamed they'd be on opposite sides in the courtroom.

Oliver says she was told by Guth's lawyer that she "hadn't slept" and was "tore all to pieces." She says she knows she needs to forgive, admitting that's not an easy thing to do.

"No matter how this goes. I'm sitting here. We all make mistakes," Oliver said. "I will have to forgive her, there is no doubt."

Guth will be back in court for another preliminary hearing on September 23rd.