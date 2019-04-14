Woman arrested in Lexington box cutter assault

A woman has been arrested in connection to a January assault in Lexington.

Police say back on January 30, they were called to UK Hospital on a report of an assault.

When they arrived they found the victim with a laceration to her ear, which required several stitches.

The victim told officers she was walking down the hallway of her apartment when 35-year-old Dolly Parvin approached her. Additionally, the victim told officers that Parvin had been acting strangely all day, and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to an arrest citation, Parvin then pulled out a yellow box cutter and lunged at the victim, cutting her.

Parvin was arrested Saturday and charged with assault. She was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

