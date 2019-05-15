Woman beaten to death with electric scooter in California

A person of interest is now in police custody in connection with the beating death of a woman.

Heartbroken friends and family members said 63-year-old Rosa Manjarrez Hernandez had spent the morning visiting with friends just a few blocks from her Long Beach home. (Source: Gofundme)

Witnesses said the man used an electric scooter as a weapon.

Heartbroken friends and family members said 63-year-old Rosa Manjarrez Hernandez had spent the morning visiting with friends just a few blocks from her Long Beach home.

"She went to eat over there because they enjoy all the time, you know, they made food and they enjoy,” Gabriel Luquin said.

After lunch, friends said she started making the three block walk home, when a man began attacking her just a few steps from her friend’s home.

Police said the suspect picked up a scooter that had been lying on the sidewalk and beat her to death.

Friends said they know her attacker as someone who always hangs around the neighborhood and seems mentally unstable.

“We saw him all the time around there. So my wife, she warned me about the guy few times and I was ... ‘OK, just try to avoid him,’” Luquin said.

Police said they took 27-year-old Amad Rashad Redding into custody from a Circle K about a half-mile from the crime scene within a few hours of the deadly attack.

Meantime the tragic news of the woman’s passing swept through this neighborhood.

“I just heard the news so it’s shocking," Veronica Morales said. "She was a nice woman. Everybody in the neighborhood knew her. She’s always walking as she does. She didn’t drive.”

Neighbors said she loved gardening, her husband and her extended family, and was like family to many others in the neighborhood.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the victim’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2019 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.