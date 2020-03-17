Woman celebrates 100th birthday with family through Mass. nursing home window

With her family just outside, a Massachusetts woman celebrated her 100th birthday in quarantine at a nursing home due to coronavirus concerns.

On her 100th birthday, Millie Erickson blew kisses at her visiting family through her nursing home window, where she is under quarantine over coronavirus concerns. (Source: WCVB/Hearst/CNN)

Millie Erickson may have been isolated Sunday for her birthday, but she was not alone.

Her family found a workaround for visitation restrictions the Sterling Village nursing home in Sterling, Massachusetts, was forced to apply over coronavirus concerns.

Many members of Millie Erickson’s family gathered outside the window to her room and sang “Happy Birthday” to mark the special occasion.

“It was really nice they let us do this. She doesn’t usually cry, but she did. She’s just thrilled to see everybody, and she’s lived a good long life,” said Gary Erickson, the woman’s son.

Millie Erickson blew kisses at her visiting family through the window.

She also celebrated by wearing a birthday-themed cowboy hat and holding a sign that read “Today is my 100th birthday!!”

Copyright 2020 WCVB, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.