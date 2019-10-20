Woman charged in Louisville officer-involved crash

A woman has been charged with DUI in connection to an officer-involved crash in Louisville Friday night.

According to WAVE 3 News, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on 43rd Street as officers were responding to a burglary alarm.

While at the scene, 25-year-old Katelin Moody reportedly swerved multiple directions before striking a police cruiser.

An officer had to jump onto his vehicle to avoid being hit but was knocked off from the force of the collision. He suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head, neck, and back.

Police say Moody’s vehicle then hit a second cruiser, along with a third vehicle.

When police went to speak with her, they say she smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. A preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol level at .139.

Moody was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, where she is charged with DUI, assault of a police officer, and criminal mischief.

