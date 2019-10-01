Woman charged in deadly Lexington I-75 crash to undergo competency evaluation

The hearing for a woman accused of murder after a deadly crash in Lexington has been delayed again.

Tammy Rodriguez

The first time the hearing was delayed was so Tammy Rodriguez could get medical care. Now it is delayed so the court can determine if she is competent to stand trial.

A judge is giving about 30 days for a thorough evaluation to be done on Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is facing murder charges and DUI following a September crash on Interstate 75 that killed three people.

Family members of the victims say they are worried this is just the beginning of a long court process.

Rodriguez will be back in court on Nov. 5. Her evaluation will be reviewed and that will decide where things go from here.