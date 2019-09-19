Woman charged with 3 counts of murder in deadly Lexington I-75 crash

The woman accused of being under the influence during a two-county police pursuit is now charged with three counts of murder.

Tammy Rodriguez is now in jail where she faces charges related to a crash that killed three people in Lexington. (Photo: WKYT/Fayette County Detention Center)

Lexington police has charged Tammy Rodriguez, 42, of Louisville with three counts of murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Investigators say Rodriguez was being pursued by Winchester police and Clark County deputies when the chase entered Fayette County. Lexington police believe she started driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when her pickup hit two other vehicles.

Two passengers were in the truck with Rodriguez, including her sister, Debbie Bevins, 35, of Pikeville, who died in the crash. Two people in a car hit by Rodriguez were also killed; Taylor Denise Blevins, 26, of Georgetown and Caitlyn Danielle Bailey, 20, of Georgetown.

Rodriguez was initially charged with DUI and having no operator's license. She remains in the Fayette County Detention center where she is being held on a $1.565 million bond.