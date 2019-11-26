Woman charged with kidnapping after missing Knox County teen found safe

Darlene Eliott is facing a kidnapping charge after a missing 14-year-old boy was found in her house. (Knox County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 1:06 PM, Nov 26, 2019

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing a kidnapping charged after a missing Knox County teen was found safe.

Deputies received a call on Saturday about a missing 14-year-old boy.

Glenda Hubbard told deputies her foster son Jacob Boyd left to play basketball and never came back home.

Deputies later found Boyd in 57-year-old Darlene Elliott's home in Corbin. They say he was hiding in a closet in the basement.

Boyd told deputies Eliott came and got him and took him to the home.

Eliott was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus