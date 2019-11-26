Woman charged with kidnapping after missing Knox County teen found safe

A woman is facing a kidnapping charged after a missing Knox County teen was found safe.

Deputies received a call on Saturday about a missing 14-year-old boy.

Glenda Hubbard told deputies her foster son Jacob Boyd left to play basketball and never came back home.

Deputies later found Boyd in 57-year-old Darlene Elliott's home in Corbin. They say he was hiding in a closet in the basement.

Boyd told deputies Eliott came and got him and took him to the home.

Eliott was arrested and charged with kidnapping.