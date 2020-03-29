Woman charged with kidnapping, assault, in Pulaski County case

The Pulaski County Sheriff is looking for a woman he says was involved in a shooting on Friday.

A release from the Sheriff’s office states that investigators were called to Brock Road around 2:15 p.m. where they found a man shot in the leg with zip ties around his wrist and ankle.

The man, identified as Jermaine Bennett, Jr., of Winchester, was flown to UK hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to track down the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jayme Barker in Somerset on Saturday around 9 p.m.

She was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, assault, and tampering with physical evidence.

She is now in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

