Woman charged with murder in missing Pulaski County woman's case

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has charged Danelle Powell with murder in connection to LeeAnna Brumley's disappearance.

Powell was arrested Thursday morning and charged around 10:30 a.m. at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they believe Brumley’s disappearance is the result of foul play.

Investigators searched a field off of Charter Oaks Road in northern Pulaski County and found several human bones. The bones were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation. While officials are still waiting for results, they say all information leads them to think the remains are Leanna Brumley.

The Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue team out of Louisiana is conducting a search in the same area in an attempt to locate additional evidence.

Corky Hendricks is also a person of interest in Brumley’s case. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office expects additional arrests in the death of Leanna Brumley.

