Woman crashes after being shot following Lexington robbery

A woman crashed after being shot Wednesday night in Lexington.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. at Man o'War Crossing Apartment Homes on Palumbo Drive.

Police said the victim told them she and her wife pulled into the complex when four gunmen approached them, robbing them of their phones and wallets.

The women began driving away from the scene when police said the suspects fired several shots.

The driver was struck by a bullet and crashed into a ditch. She was then taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

