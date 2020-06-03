Woman critically injured in Lexington house fire

A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Winburn Drive near Russell Cave Road.

The Lexington Fire Department said the smoke and flames were coming from the home when crews first arrived. They were told someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters went into the home and found a woman in a bathroom. She was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital with what firefighters said were life-threatening injuries.

The victim's husband was also home at the time. Firefighters said he managed to escape without any serious injuries.

The house suffered significant damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

