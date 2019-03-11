Woman dies after rock thrown from overpass crashes through windshield in TX

Temple police are investigating the death of a woman after a large rock thrown from an Interstate 35 overpass crashed through the windshield of a family’s car.

Courtesy: Family Photo

According to a press release, Temple police officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday to an injury call.

The caller told 911 operators that a family of five were traveling northbound on the interstate between exits 303 and 305 when someone threw a large rock from the railroad track overpass.

The rock broke through a vehicle's windshield, significantly injuring the front seat passenger.

That passenger, Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center, where she died just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Flores' boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, was driving the car while her three children, the youngest 6 years old, were sitting in the back.

“(We were) headed back to Waco on 35 northbound. All of sudden, something just strikes the window,” Rodriguez said.

“An explosion just comes right through the window. I didn’t know what it was. I look over and I see Keila, and she is laying there unresponsive. I’m just shaking her, trying to wake her up, (but) she was unresponsive.”

An autopsy has been ordered.

Temple Police say there is no suspect information.

Rodriguez and the entire Flores family asked for the public’s help Sunday night.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

Tips may also be submitted online.

