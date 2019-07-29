Woman dies after vehicle crashes into home in Marion, Ky.

A woman is dead after a vehicle hit her home in Marion, Kentucky. on Saturday.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers received a call around 7:16 p.m about a truck hitting a home on Shady Grove Road.

Authorities said Christopher Hill, 43, of Marion, Ky. failed to stop at the intersection of Guess Road and Shady Grove Road and his truck continued through a front lawn and hit a home.

Mary Bass, 72, was sitting in her living room when the truck hit the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crittenden County Coroner.

Hill refused treatment.

The investigation continues.

