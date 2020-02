A woman is facing charges after police say she planned to give drugs to an inmate at Blackburn.

Police say Stephanie Clark was told the inmate would give her $500 in exchange for drugs.

Clark worked as a canteen contract employee at the jail.

Clark told police she got cold feet and never brought the drugs to the inmate. Instead, police say they found the drugs in Clark's purse in her car.

She's now facing drug charges, but investigators say more could be added.