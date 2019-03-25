Woman found dead in Kentucky closet, husband arrested in Arkansas

A Kentucky man is arrested in Arkansas in connection with his wife's death.

Police in West Memphis, Arkansas said they found Mohamud Abdikadir, 21, man walking in traffic on Saturday. When they questioned Abdikadir, WFIE reports he told police his wife might be dead in their Kentucky apartment.

Police in Henderson, Kentucky went to the man's apartment and found Chloe Abdikadir, 20, dead inside a closet. WFIE said her husband admitted to moving the body but denied hurting her.

An autopsy showed the victim died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head and a cut to the neck, according to WFIE.

Abdikadir is charged with tampering with physical evidence and is waiting to be extradited to Kentucky.

WFIE reports Abdikadir was caring for a 9-month-old child when he was arrested. The child is now with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.