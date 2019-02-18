Woman found dead in Knox County creek; troopers investigating

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning in a shallow creek.

Troopers responded to the scene on Ed Harp Lane just after 11 a.m. after someone walking in the area discovered the woman.

The woman appeared to have been dead for several days. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is working a missing person case involving a female, but Kentucky State Police cannot confirm the person's identity.