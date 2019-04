The Perry County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found dead by ATV riders Thursday night.

Coroner Jeff Combs tells WYMT the woman killed was Mary Napier, 31, of Viper.

The ATV riders found Napier's body near Louis Cemetery Road. She had suffered a gunshot wound, but the coroner's office didn't reveal a cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6070.