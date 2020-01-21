Woman found dead outside burning Kentucky home

ALLENSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was found dead following a house fire in Todd County.

Todd County Emergency Management said crews responded to a call of a structure fire on State Line Road around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

A few minutes after the first call to 911, another person called to report someone was on the ground outside of the home.

Crews found a woman on the ground near the front porch. She was taken to a hospital in Clarksville where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 
