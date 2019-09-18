Woman found in trunk after 50-mile trip from Kentucky

A woman told police she drove 50 miles before realizing a stranger was in her trunk.

The woman told police she left Bowling Green, KY on Tuesday and stopped for gas in Millersville, TN.

It was at the gas station where the woman noticed her trunk wasn't closed. She went to inspect the trunk and noticed a woman inside.

The driver, who was clearly startled, says the woman ran away when she learned police were being called.

Police later found the woman. Now officers in both Millersville and Bowling Green are investigating how the woman ended up in the trunk.

