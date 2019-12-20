Woman, grandson recovering after Williamsburg Walmart collision; family grateful

A woman and her young grandson are still recovering at a Knoxville hospital. They were hit by a truck on Thursday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Williamsburg.

Both have serious injuries, but loved ones credit the woman with potentially saving her grandson’s life.

Police say Melanie Bennett and her grandson, Keaton, were hit by a truck after falling on the ground in the crosswalk.

Bennett suffered a number of broken joints and bones, while Keaton is dealing with a severe concussion, bruises, and road rash. Both were flown to the University of Tennessee Hospital.

Keaton’s mother, Kennedy, says it could’ve been much worse if Bennett hadn’t covered Keaton the best she could before the collision, risking her own life to shield him from the impact.

Speaking to WKYT via FaceTime, Kennedy shared her overwhelming emotions.

“For me not to be there in a situation like that, for her to protect him as I would. I’m forever grateful,” says Kennedy.

Family members say they appreciate the many people who have reached out to check on them, as well as those who are praying for them.

Investigators say the driver of the truck has not been charged. Police are investigating the incident as an accident.