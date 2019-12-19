Woman hit by car in Madison Co. has life-threatening injuries

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Madison County.

It happened late Wednesday night on Highway 421, close to U.S. 25. That's between Richmond and Berea.

Deputies say the woman and another person were trying to cross the street when she was hit by a car traveling north.

The woman was sent to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WKYT was told a deputy is at the hospital trying to get more details about why the woman was trying to cross the street.

Deputies say the driver did stop and is not facing any charges.

They do not think drugs and alcohol were a factor.