Woman hit by truck during protest in Bowling Green

A Kentucky man is facing charges after police said he hit a protester with his truck.

People in Bowling Green came together Friday night to protest the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

While they were protesting outside the Bowling Green Police station, officers say a female protester was hit by a Silverado 4X4 driven by 24-year-old James Hunton of Bowling Green.

Police said Hunton had plenty of room to avoid hitting the crowd.

When they asked him if he hit the woman on purpose, he said people blocking the road deserve to be hit.

The protester suffered minor injuries.