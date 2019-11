A woman was hit and killed by a car Monday night in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on U.S. 127 near McAfee Lane.

Deputies said the victim was in the middle of the highway when she was hit.

The driver was not charged.

The victim has been identified, but her name has not been released yet.

Deputies said she was living in Harrodsburg, but that she was not originally from Mercer County.