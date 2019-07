A Laurel County woman is dead after a Tuesday morning crash.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says Katelyn Victoria Combs, 22, of London died around 8 a.m. when her vehicle left Glenview Road and crashed into a tree.

Investigators believe Combs overcorrected after the right side of her vehicle dropped off the roadway.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.