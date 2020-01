A woman charged after a 14-year-old boy who had gone missing and was found in her home has been indicted on a kidnapping charge.

According to the Knox County sheriff, Jacob Boyd went to play a basketball game in late November and never came back home.

He was found Nov. 26 in the basement closet of then 57-year-old Darlene Elliott’s home in Corbin.

Deputies say a tip helped them to find Boyd.

Elliott, now 58 years old, is in the Knox County Detention Center.