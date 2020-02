A woman indicted in connection with a deadly crash in Whitley County is behind bars.

The crash happened back in November 2016.

Megan Felton is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a crash that killed Roger Wilson.

According to the arrest citation, Felton was indicted for reckless homicide in 2017. She was just now booked into the Whitley Co. Detention Center over the weekend.

The county clerk says Felton had to be extradited back to Kentucky from Oregon.