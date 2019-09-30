Woman appears to key Tesla, onboard motion-capturing cameras record the whole thing

Police are looking for a woman who was caught on video, appearing to key a Tesla Model 3 in a school parking lot.

Alan Tweedie says he doesn't know this woman or why she is caught on camera, appearing to kkey his Tesla. (Source: KCNC, Alan Tweedie via CNN)

Typically, these types of crimes are hard to investigate because there is little evidence left at the scene. In this case, however, motion-capturing cameras onboard the car caught the entire incident.

Alan Tweedie, the car's owner, parked the Tesla at Legacy High School for his daughter's nearby soccer game and didn't discover the damage until he got home.

"You can feel down to bare metal and you can see it's scratched all the way completely through the paint," Tweedie said.

He pulled up footage from his car's cameras placed around the vehicle in strategic places.

"Then I found one where a woman distinctly came around with the key in her hand. Stuck it right in the side, walked all the way around. Very angry, very purposeful, definitely trying to conceal it. You can see she's got it down by her hip," Tweedie said.

He was shocked.

He said he doesn't recognize the woman and doesn't know why she would do it. He is certain that the incident wasn't random.

Tweedie filed a report with police, but also did a little investigating on his own too.

He posted the video to Facebook, where it went viral and accumulated more than 100,000 views.

"It really speaks to the level of anger for a crime like this that so many people are willing to spread it and share the word and try to help us find it because nobody likes this. This is my car but it could be yours next," Tweedie said.

Because the damage is estimated at more than $2,000, police say the woman likely will face a felony charge.

"Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Be a better person than you were yesterday, when you were gouging the side of my car," Tweedie said.

Copyright 2019 KCNC via CNN. All rights reserved.