The Pulaski County coroner says a woman has been killed, and a child badly injured in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. 27, near the Walnut Street intersection, in Burnside. The Kentucky Department of Transportation says U.S. 27 could be closed up to four hours, in both directions. Traffic is being diverted onto West Lakeshore Drive.

The woman's name has not been released.

WKYT has a crew heading to this scene. This story will be updated.