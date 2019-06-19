Woman, 78, dies following Berea motorcycle collision

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says a woman involved in a motorcycle collision in Berea died at a Lexington hospital.

The coroner says 78-year-old Betty Pheanis of Mt. Vernon died Wednesday afternoon, four days after a Saturday collision in Berea.

The crash involved a motorcycle and pedestrian on Mt. Vernon Road. Berea police say Pheanis was trying to cross the road when two motorcyclists were coming down the road and tried to avoid her.

One of the motorcycles hit Pheanis, and her cause of death is ruled as multiple blunt-force trauma.

The Berea Police Department is calling the collision an accident, and officers are not going to file charges.