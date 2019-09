Kentucky State Police have released the name of the woman killed in a Casey County crash.

Troopers say Ashley Coulter, 33, of Bardstown was killed around 7 a.m. Sunday after losing control of her vehicle on Ky. 243 in Jacktown.

Coulter, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The Casey County coroner pronounced Coulter dead at the scene.