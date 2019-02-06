Woman missing from Garrard County found dead in lake

The search for a missing woman leads police to find the victim dead in a Kentucky lake.

The Garrard County Police Department said on Tuesday, they were notified about a missing person case. The victim, an approximately 40-year-old woman, had been missing since Friday.

Police said a tip led them to King's Mill Road. At King's Mill Marina, a vehicle was found submerged in the lake. Once the vehicle was removed, a deceased woman was found inside the vehicle.

Police said the deceased person was identified by the family of the missing woman.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

