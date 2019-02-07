Woman robbed at gunpoint, forced into car; Lexington Police say her calm demeanor kept her safe

Lexington Police are looking for a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint and then forced her to ride with him to an ATM to give him more money.

Officers were called around 5:15 to St. Joseph Hospital. A woman there told officers she was walking to her car in the hospital's parking garage when a man approached her from behind, waving a gun and demanding money.

"She tried to give him some money from the purse. He was not pleased with that, so he forced her into her car," said Lexington Police Sgt. Scott May.

Police said the man took the woman's keys and her phone. Officers said the man drove the woman to a nearby bank, where he forced her to withdraw more cash from the ATM.

"She's really shook up so we're having a hard time determining which bank and which neighborhood she went to, so that's one of the things we're working on right now," May said.

After driving the woman around for a few minutes, police said the man then stopped the car in a church parking lot. He hid the keys nearby and made the woman wait until the man could get away.

The woman was then able to find her keys and drive her car back to the hospital, where she called for help.

Officers credit the woman for how she handled herself during a tense situation in making sure no one got hurt.

"One of the things he said was 'Just do what I ask and I won't hurt you,' and obviously she did the right thing and complied with his demands and tried not to upset him any more than necessary," May said.

Officers plan on checking surveillance video at nearby banks to track the man down.

"We just don't know how dangerous or how desperate this person is, so obviously the quicker we can find what information we can to identify him the better," May said.

The woman was able to provide investigators with a description of her attacker. Police believe the man they are looking for is in his mid-20s, has a brown goatee, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and possibly camouflage pants.