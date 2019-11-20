Woman says she was forced at gunpoint to kill LeeAnna Brumley

The woman charged with murder in connection to LeeAnna Brumley's disappearance appeared in court on Wednesday.

Danelle Powell listened to police testimony in court on Wednesday in the case of LeeAnna Brumley's murder. (WKYT)

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office charged Danelle Powell with murder.

Investigators believe Brumley was shot, hit in the head with a hatchet, and then set on fire.

New details on what led up to the killing came out in court.

Police testified that Powell said she was forced at gunpoint to kill Brumley, and she was threatened that she and her children would be killed if she didn't kill Brumley.

Police also said Corky Hendricks told them Gerald Hendricks ordered the killing.

The motive is still unclear in this case.

A grand jury will now decide whether or not to indict Powell, and will also consider charges against both Corky and Gerald Hendricks.

Investigators believe Brumley was led away from where she was staying, then murdered.

Brumley's family doesn't know what her relationship to Powell was, but they think the two likely met on social media.