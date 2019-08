A woman is at UK hospital after an early morning crash in Lexington.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Old Frankfort Pike near Elkchester Road.

According to investigators, a woman crashed on the outbound side of Old Frankfort, hitting a tree and a fence.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officers say the woman’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Alcohol may have been involved in the crash, according to police.

An investigation into the crash on ongoing.