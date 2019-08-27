Woman shot 17 times in parking dispute

Kewane Jones survived being shot 17 times after an argument over a parking space last month. Doctors released her from the hospital days ago.

Kewane Jones survived being shot 17 times after an argument over a parking space last month. Doctors released her from the hospital just days ago. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

When she recovered, Jones and her family said they finally received the miracle that they had been praying for. Now, they want the person who shot her behind bars.

“I cry a lot at night when the kids are sleeping and I ask God to heal me,” Jones said.

Jones has had 14 surgeries since the July 13 shooting. Bullets tore through her major organs and limbs.

Her right arm had to be rebuilt.

“The bones were shattered,” she said.

Every day, Jones wears a device that she said “sucks up, like the gun powder, any infection, any bacteria.”

The mother of four parked her car near 120th and South Wallace. A man who lives on the block demanded she move her car.

“Before I could even put my key in the ignition, he was coming down them stairs with the gun in his hand,” Jones said. “Then when I saw the fire sparks coming from it, it was like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting me! He’s actually shooting me!”

Jones was able to identify the man in a photo lineup. She hopes Chicago police find him soon.

“There’s always consequences for your actions and I want him to take responsibility for what he’s done to me,” Jones said.

Jones is a church evangelist at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. She said divine intervention is the reason she woke up after being in a coma for five days.

“Angels told me don’t look back. So, as I went to that light, it’s like He brought me back to life. I was back into the world,” according to Jones. “I think God has me here for a purpose, for a reason. He wants me to let everybody and tell everybody what God has done for me, so they can believe in Him. He’s real."

