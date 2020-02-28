Woman shot in Lexington

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Lexington on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Police said they got called to Waterwood Terrace at 9:37 p.m. It's off Ridgepoint Run near Wilson Downing Road.

Once there, they found a woman in a car with a minor gunshot wound to her leg.

Police took a report and collected some shell casings, but they said the woman and the person she was with are not being cooperative.

There are no suspects or charges at this time.

The injured woman is expected to recover.