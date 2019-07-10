Woman shot 'multiple times' while sitting in her car in Lexington

A woman was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Lexington.

The victim told Lexington police she was sitting in her car on Allante Brook Court when another car pulled up next to her around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone in the other car then fired several shots, striking the victim multiple times.

Police said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

She could only tell officers that the other car was either gray or silver, and had tinted windows.

Police told WKYT they do not have any suspects at this time.

