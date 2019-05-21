Troopers: Woman shot, suspect sought in Leslie County burglary

Kentucky State Police say a woman has suffered serious injuries after she was shot during a burglary in Leslie County.

Troopers say an unknown intruder broke into a home in the Confluence community on Mosley Bend Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A man and woman were inside the home, and the intruder shot toward them causing the woman to be injured. The intruder drove away on an ATV.

The woman's injuries are considered to be potentially life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6070.