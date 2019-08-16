Woman still seeking justice for father, uncle's murders nearly three decades later

August 18, 2019 marks 28 years since two people were murdered in Laurel County.

Sharon McGeorge continues to push for justice for her father and uncle 28 years after their murders.

Robert Foley was convicted in the deaths of Rodney and Lynn Vaughn in 1993, and he was sentenced to die the next year.

But now, he remains alive on death row.

It's been nearly three decades, and every year on the anniversary of their deaths Sharon McGeorge goes back to the gravesites of her father and uncle.

"My dad was my world," McGeorge said.

She was only 12 years old when her world was flipped upside down.

Her father Rodney Vaughn and her uncle Lynn Vaughn were both shot and killed in 1991.

"Robert Foley was ordered the electric chair,” McGeorge said. “They have given him the choice of the lethal injection now, instead of taking the punishment that he was given."

But, Sunday, August 18 marks the 28th anniversary of their deaths, while Foley remains alive on death row.

"He's breathing air that my father doesn't get to breathe, that my uncle doesn’t get to breathe," McGeorge said.

Though many of her family members have given up, McGeorge continues to push to see Foley's death sentence carried out, following every update and every appeal.

"Their death warrants have been there for nine years, waiting to be signed,” McGeorge said. “Appeals are gone, there are no more appeals there, so why isn't something being done?"

And as she visits her dad and uncle's graves Sunday, McGeorge will keep waiting for that justice to come.

"To have the hate that I do that won’t go away, that's how they can set some people free," McGeorge said.

Foley was also convicted and sentenced to death for four other murders in Madison County, but no execution date has been set.

