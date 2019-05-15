Woman sues Kansas hospital, saying it gave alleged rapist her information

A woman who said she was sexually assaulted is suing the hospital where she went for help.

A woman is suing a hospital, saying it supplied a suspected rapist with her information. (Source: WDAF/Tribune/CNN)

The reason? She said the hospital leaked her personal information to her alleged rapist – leading him to rape her a second time.

When the woman was sexually assaulted in May 2017, she went to Atchison Hospital for an evaluation and to have a rape kit processed, according to the lawsuit filed against the hospital and one of its former employees.

She told hospital staff who attacked her, but was adamant they not tell anyone.

But an X-ray technician at the hospital contacted the woman’s assailant to tell him she had accused him of sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said that led her alleged attacker to relentlessly harass her through text messages, social media and phone calls, and to stalk her in public and at her house.

The situation then allegedly escalated to violence, with the man sexually assaulting the woman a second time.

The lawsuit says the X-ray tech also harassed the woman.

The hospital’s CEO wrote a letter to the patient apologizing for any concern or difficulty the incident caused her.

The suit blames the hospital for not securing patient medical information.

Though the hospital fired the X-ray tech, the suit says Atchison gave her positive reviews, so she could quickly get a new job at Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, where she’s worked since 2017.

Saint Luke’s said it was unaware of the reason for the employee’s termination at Atchison before the lawsuit was filed. She’s since been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Atchison said it’s implementing immediate changes to how patient information is accessed.

