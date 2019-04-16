Woman, suspect dead after random Tanger Outlets shooting in Sevierville

The Sevierville Police Department said the suspect and a victim in a shooting at Tanger Outlets are dead following a shooting at the popular shopping center.

Police said the suspect, an adult male, shot two people. The victims, an adult male and female, were shot. The woman was killed.

Investigators said the person believed to be the suspect shot and killed himself and was found dead on the scene outside of the Coach store.

Police do not believe he knew the victims and do not believe the victims knew each other. The suspect used a handgun during the incident, police said.

The call came into first responders at about 3:49 p.m. Bob Stahlke, with the Sevierville Police Department, said officers were on scene "within minutes of getting the 911 call."

Stahlke said investigators "determined pretty quickly" that it was a single shooter. The incident "was over when we got here," Stahlke said.

SPD said this is not an active shooter call, and the scene is secure and no police were involved in the shooting. The Pigeon Forge Police Department and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, too. "You just can't have enough" law enforcement responding to calls like that, Stahlke said.

Stahlke said the shooter situation would've gone on longer had the shooter not heard police. The suspect could have stopped "because he heard the sirens or heard us approaching," Stahlke said.

The shooting "absolutely could have been worse," he added.