Lexington Police said a woman was hit by two cars at Georgetown Street and Lima Drive, right off New Circle.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said someone hit the woman and drove off, and while she was lying in the street, she was hit again.

They said the woman has a head injury, but they weren't sure of the severity.

Officers have not said which cars they're looking for in connection to the hit and runs.