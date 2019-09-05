Woman tells Laurel County authorities armed man got in her vehicle, tried to sexually assault her

Laurel County deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman reported an attempted sexual assault to them.

The woman told deputies she was driving on Ky. 192 west of London around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday when a driver approached her vehicle at a high rate of speed. The person had red and white flashing lights on the vehicle, which he used to pull her over.

The woman then told authorities a man, armed with a hunting knife, got in her backseat and forced her to drive onto a county road into a hayfield so he could attempt to sexually assault her.

She said the man told her to drive back onto Ky. 192 toward London and made her stop along the road to make a phone call. The victim drove away from the scene and went to St. Joseph Hospital in London to seek medical attention.

The suspect's vehicle is described as silver or dark gray with a red and white flashing light. Anyone with information on the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.